Community remembers 9-year-old King Overton who died swimming at summer camp in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds of motorcycles, cars and slingshots rolled through Henrico County on Saturday in honor of King Overton.

Overton, 9, died after being pulled from a summer camp pool June 15.

The memorial ride came with a police escort — and a clear message from King's family.

"We want justice. Let's be very clear about that," a spokesperson for the family told the crowd after riders reached their destination. "We are so grateful for all of you, but we want justice."

The spokesperson also stressed the importance of water safety.

"Swim safety is so important," she said. "I don't care if the child is yours; keep your eyes on that water."

King was found unresponsive at SwimRVA-North during a free swim session.

Camp staff immediately began CPR and continued lifesaving efforts until paramedics and Henrico firefighters arrived, the camp said in a statement.

Overton was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Henrico Police are investigating and working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Parent demands answers after 9-year-old dies at SwimRVA summer camp

The memorial ride was organized around something King loved. His mother, LaTaisha Johnson, had one request for the community following her son's death.

"What we understood was that he loved motorcycles and that he wanted to learn how to ride a motorcycle," Tony "Cuz" Cousin, one of the memorial riders, said. "We are taking King's request to heart. And if he was here, trust me, we'd all make sure that he could get on each one of these bikes if we could."

Many riders carried a small tribute with them on the road.

"I brought a little teddy bear that I figured it would represent him. And I figured that would be King riding with me," Cousin said.

The ride drew not only those who knew King, but also those who understood the family's grief firsthand.

Mia Wyatt attended to support the Overton family, having held a memorial ride a year earlier for her 2-year-old grandson, Cameron "Cam" Massie, who drowned on June 15, 2025.

"I had my grandson's vigil last year, same place and same time," Wyatt said. "I just had to be there for the family because I know what they are going through."

Johnson shared her grief publicly following her son's death.

"King was our everything. He was the love of our lives, our heart, our joy and our reason for so much," Johnson said. "The pain we are feeling right now is unbearable and there are no words that can truly describe what we're going through."

She also described her final moments with her son.

"He was the smallest kid with the biggest heart," Johnson said. "Yesterday, at approximately 8:17 a.m., I told my son I love him the most for the very last time."

SwimRVA Executive Director Adam Kennedy said the nonprofit is cooperating fully with authorities.

"Our hearts are with the child's family and loved ones during this loss," Kennedy said. "We extend our deepest condolences and are keeping them and all those affected by this tragedy in our thoughts."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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