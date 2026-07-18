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Police ID driver killed in rollover crash on busy Henrico road

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 18, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 18, 2026
Henrico police
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of the 58-year-old man killed in a rollover wreck that closed Route 60 west for several hours on Friday afternoon in eastern Henrico County.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of East Williamsburg Road (Route 60) near Old Williamsburg Road just after 4:05 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with Henrico Police.

Investigators said John Williams, of Henrico, was headed west on East Williamsburg Road when he ran off the right side of the road, crashed into a culvert and then hit a tree. That caused the SUV he was driving to overturn, officers said.

Williams, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Crash investigators are still looking into what factors caused this crash," police said.

East Williamsburg Road had reopened by around 7:30 p.m. and the scene was clear, VDOT officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Officer H. Mitchell at 804-501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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