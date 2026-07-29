Henrico first responders honored for Darby House apartment fire rescue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 50 firefighters, 30 police officers and dispatchers who handled over 400 emergency calls were honored Tuesday night by the Henrico Board of Supervisors for their response to the July 4 fire at Darby House Senior Apartments — a blaze that displaced more than 100 residents.

The recognition came weeks after first responders raced to the scene just after 10 p.m. on July 4, executing a rescue that demanded quick thinking. Fire crews even used a wagon to help residents with mobility impairments escape the burning building.

Carol Chiovaro, a Darby House resident who was inside when the fire broke out, described the moment she learned the danger was real.

"I had pounding on the door of my neighbors, pounding the door and said, 'Carol, this is a real fire,'" Chiovaro said.

Chiovaro said every resident made it out safely.

"They saved everybody's life, just being there, everybody got out. Everybody got out uninjured," Chiovaro said. "I think they did a great job, and they should be honored."

At Tuesday's board meeting, Henrico Board of Supervisors member Jody Rogish addressed the first responders directly.

"Thank you to all of you on the public safety side. Every day, you put your lives out there, and I'm very appreciative of that," Rogish said.

For the first responders, the public spotlight was unfamiliar territory.

"It's a little strange," said Captain Chris Shultz with the Division of Fire. "It's certainly appreciated, them recognizing us."

For Carol Chiovaro, the message to every first responder who responded that night is simple.

"Thank you," Chiovaro said. "Thank you, because they could have given their life, too, for me."

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