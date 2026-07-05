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Rescues underway as 3-alarm fire burns Henrico senior apartments on Fourth of July

Firefighters and police are actively working to rescue residents floor to floor as flames line the roof
Crews battle massive fire at Henrico senior apartments on Fourth of July
Crews battle massive fire at Henrico senior apartments on Fourth of July
 Darby House Fire
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and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire at a senior living apartment complex in eastern Henrico County on the Fourth of July.

Henrico Fire units were called to senior apartments in the 1400 block of Shirleydale Avenue just after 10 p.m., according to the department's emergency communications. That is off Darby Town Road and about two miles east of downtown Richmond.

Video shows flames shooting from roof of Henrico senior apartments

Video shows flames shooting from roof of Henrico senior apartments

Sources tell Jon Burkett that roughly 120 to 150 feet of flames were lining the roof of the four-story building.

Police are on scene actively making rescues floor to floor. Henrico has requested mutual aid from the City of Richmond to assist with the response.

No additional details, including information on injuries, were available at last check.

Feels-like temperatures were still around 80 degrees in metro Richmond around 11 p.m.

The apartment complex offers "affordable" one and two-bedroom apartments for residents 62 and older, according to its website.

The building opened in late July 2006 with 108 units, according to a news release at the time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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