Community vigil held for 13-year-old who died at Henrico apartment pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of community members gathered Friday night for a vigil honoring 13-year-old Allan Taylor, who died after being pulled from the deep end of the community pool at Richfield Place Apartments off Chamberlayne Avenue.

His aunt and legal guardian, Desire Dinkins, said the outpouring of support has helped carry her through the darkest days of her life.

"It was lovely, it was absolutely lovely. A lot of people came out. A lot of the kids and the family," Dinkins said.

She described her nephew's impact on those who knew him.

"He will touch your heart and your soul for sure. He will be truly missed. All of his friends are heartbroken," Dinkins said.

Dinkins said she has been left with questions about how children without passes were allowed to enter the pool and why the only adult she says was present did not try to help when Allan needed it. But she said she has since learned who did try to save his life.

"The rental office lady who started CPR — she's broken behind the situation. I finally met the maintenance man that did jump in and get him," Dinkins said.

She said apartment staff have been supportive in the days since.

"They have been very supportive in leaving cards on the door and calling and coming in and knocking on the doors and checking in," Dinkins said.

WTVR Richfield Place Apartments in Henrico

According to Henrico Police, Allan's death remains under investigation. The pool has been closed since Monday. CBS 6 reached out to Richfield Place Apartments about when the pool might reopen but has not heard back.

As Dinkins waits for an official cause of death, she said her focus has turned to what changes should be made at the pool in Allan's memory.

"I can't deprive the other kids from wanting to get in the pool. But if they open it back up and there's no lifeguard, there's going to be a problem," Dinkins said.

She was direct about what she believes all pools should require.

"I don't agree with that 'swim at your own risk.' I think all pools should have a lifeguard," Dinkins said.

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