Mother speaks out after daughter with visual disability allegedly strangled by Henrico schools staff member

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County mother says her daughter with a visual disability was strangled by a staff member at the Advanced Career Education (ACE) Center on the campus of Virginia Randolph, leaving the family searching for answers about how the incident occurred.

Toya Nugin said her daughter Chloe was assaulted by a staff member at the Advanced Career Education Center, known as ACE, located on the Virginia Randolph Academy property just over a week ago.

"On the phone I just heard my daughter screaming, 'She just tried to kill me, mom, she just tried to kill me. She had her hands around my neck,'" Nugin said.

Nugin shared that Chloe has a visual disability that affects her binocular vision.

"She doesn't have binocular vision," Nugin said. "She can't use both of her eyes at one time. She can only use one at a time."

Despite her disability, Nugin said her daughter has been thriving in the program, which she described as an "amazing program" and an "amazing opportunity."

According to Henrico Police, 36-year-old Erin Travers strangled Chloe following a verbal altercation. Students and staff had to separate the pair.

Travers was arrested Wednesday and is currently in police custody facing assault and battery as well as strangulation charges.

Henrico County Public Schools responded in a statement that when administrators become aware of an altercation they intervened as quickly and safely as possible.

However, Nugin said she believes Henrico County Public Schools demonstrated negligence following the assault because she wasn't properly notified about what happened to her daughter.

"I can't wrap my mind on how she feels. I can't make it better. I wish I could make it better," Nugin said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

