Henrico teacher arrested on charges related to strangling student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A staff member at The Academy at Virginia Randolph has been charged with assault and strangulation after a Jan. 21, 2026, altercation with a student, according to Henrico police. Erin Seville Travers, 36, of Henrico, appeared in Henrico court Thursday via video for an attorney advisement hearing.

She's due back in court next month and a trial date was set for April 3, 2026.

According to the preliminary police investigation, several students and staff had to separate Travers and the student.

The student's mother told CBS 6 that Travers threw her daughter into the wall during the altercation, though Henrico police have not released additional details about the fight, what led to the altercation, or the condition of the student involved.

A School Resource Officer was initially notified by school administrators about the altercation and detectives within the Special Victims Unit conducted the follow-up investigation.

After consultation with the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Travers was charged with assault and strangulation, police said.

When asked about the situation, a spokesperson for Henrico schools said while they could not discuss this specific personnel matter, that in general when "administrators and staff members see or become aware of an altercation involving students and/or adults, they intervene as quickly as possible to resolve the situation safely."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Det. Foley at 804-501-7700.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.