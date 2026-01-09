Man sentenced to 5 years in jail for 2024 racing crash that killed 2 Henrico teens

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly Goochland County racing crash in May 2024 was sentenced to five years in jail on Friday.

Hayden Alexander Kyle was 18 years old at the time of the crash that killed J.R. Tucker High School students Joseph Castro and Aiden Schmidt. He pleaded guilty in mid-October to two counts of causing death by racing.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years with seven and a half years suspended for each of the two counts of racing resulting in a killing, for a total of 20 years with 15 suspended.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke with Joseph's and Aiden's mothers this week.

"We want to bring awareness," said Allison Schmidt. "We know there's teens out there doing the same thing. I mean, if this could change somebody's life, change a moment, think about it."

The two mothers have thought about the tragedy every day for the past year and a half. They said Kyle's sentencing is not only about punishment, but sending a message that reckless choices behind the wheel can destroy families forever.

Crime Insider sources say the person in the other car during the deadly race was Carson Lambert, a Benedictine student recently arrested for driving under the influence and crashing a stolen car into a Chesterfield firehouse.

