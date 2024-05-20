Community mourns Henrico high school students killed in weekend crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police confirmed they are now investigating a crash that killed two Tucker High School students over the weekend.

According to an email from a school officials, a third teen was also seriously injured in the crash. But the release didn't say whether or not they were also a student at the school.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that the crash happened on Hockett Road in Goochland.

Those sources also say they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

School officials say counselors will be available to talk to students throughout the week for support.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and will update the article when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

