Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Community mourns Henrico high school students killed in weekend crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2024
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 08:22:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police confirmed they are now investigating a crash that killed two Tucker High School students over the weekend.

According to an email from a school officials, a third teen was also seriously injured in the crash. But the release didn't say whether or not they were also a student at the school.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that the crash happened on Hockett Road in Goochland.

Those sources also say they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

School officials say counselors will be available to talk to students throughout the week for support.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and will update the article when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone