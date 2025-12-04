Hanover Animal Protection and Shelter raising thousands selling 'Trashed Panda' shirts featuring drunk raccoon

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — As Ashland's drunk raccoon continues to make national headlines, the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter is selling T-shirts to raise funds to help shelter pets.

The "Trashed Panda" T-shirts are being sold online, with all proceeds directly supporting shelter animal care and enrichment. The shirts have an illustration of "Al," the raccoon who broke into the ABC Store in Ashland, broke bottles and drank their contents before passing out near the toilet.

As of Thursday morning, the shirts have already raised more than $38,000.

The shirts ship nationwide and are expected to be shipped before Christmas.

