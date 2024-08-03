New details come to light in sudden resignation of Hanover school superintendent: 'He was walking on eggshells

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Newly obtained documents are painting a broader picture of the July resignation of former Hanover Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill.

The news came just weeks before teachers and faculty were set to report back for the new school year.

Gill resigned two weeks ago after serving the district for nearly a decade.He sent an email to parents saying a new leader was needed because the school board has new goals and objectives it wishes to achieve and believes it needs a new leader to do so.

In the last year, the board has faced lawsuits and some community concerns for its treatment of transgender and LGBTQ+ students. They also faced scrutiny for banning books and for their handling of antisemitic incidents.

Under Dr. Gill’s leadership, Hanover County Public School had the third-highest on-time graduation rate and fourth-lowest dropout rate among Virginia's 15 largest school systems, according to the school system's website.

Ten of the county's 26 schools have earned Blue Ribbon School of Excellence awards.

CBS 6 obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act to learn more about Gill's decision to resign from his position.

Emails from Mechanicsville School Board representative John Redd help paint the picture.

In an email written days after Gill's resignation, Redd told a parent that Gill resigned on his own accord but said he no longer had the support of the majority of the board.

Redd wrote that Gill was “walking on eggshells" regarding his job performance and he believed it ultimately became too much for him.

Redd then writes about his confusion about statements that claimed a new superintendent needs Hanover’s values.

“I don't know what that means. What I do know is that there has been a significant change in the membership on the board in the past two years,” Redd wrote.

At a glance, the school board's makeup changed at the beginning of July. Two newly appointed school board members were hired, which means three years is the longest time a current board member has served, according to board documents.

Gill tenured his resignation just 17 days after the makeup of the school board changed. It was also just over a week after the new school board first met.

CBS 6 also obtained Gills contract which shows the school board annually evaluated his performance in a closed session.

The contract said he was evaluated based on his relationship with schools and with the board. Gill was just one year into a four-year contract.

His contract also detailed he was to give a 90-day resignation notice but that could be potentially waived by the board.

Dr. Gill and the school board have declined to provide further comment on the separation. In emails, Redd detailed how Gill's resignation was a great loss for the district.

The Hanover School Board appointed former Prince George Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff to serve as acting superintendent while the board shifts its focus to finding a permanent superintendent.

