Former Prince George schools leader appointed as acting Hanover superintendent

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County Public Schools has a new leader after the school board appointed former Prince George County Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff as interim superintendent Tuesday evening.

Dr. Pennycuff is stepping into the role of acting superintendent following last week’s resignation of Dr. Michael Gill. Dr. Gill resigned after serving as superintendent for nearly 10 years.

In an email, Dr. Gill wrote that he felt the school board hadnew goals and objectives it wished to achieve.

Hanover County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Gill

Documents show Dr. Pennycuff was slated to retire as superintendent of Prince George schools at the end of July. Pennycuff served as superintendent for 9 years and spent the two decades prior, serving children in various roles.

“I believe this candidate can strive to help our teachers administration and staff to be the best version of ourselves and inspire our students every day,” Chairman Bob May said.

May said the Virginia School Board Association recommended Dr. Pennycuff for the superintendent position. He did not comment on Dr. Gill's resignation during the Tuesday meeting, but two other board members did.

John Redd of the Mechanicsville District said Dr. Gill's resignation was a great loss to the county.

Karen Lynne, a parent in the Ashland District, shared her previous experience with Dr. Gill. “You have always answered my emails or calls with kindness, and I could trust if I had a concern or question for you, that it would not only be validated but met with empathy,” she said.

In the last year, the school board has faced lawsuits and some community concerns for its treatment of transgender and LGBTQ+ students. The board has also faced some scrutiny for banning books and how it handled anti-Semitic incidents.

One of a handful of parents in attendance commented on the transition, saying she is looking forward to new leadership.

“I appreciate his service but I think the school division is going in another direction that aligns better with the majority of what the parents want," parent Yael Lavin said.

Another parent, who would like to remain anonymous, said she was glad the board selected Dr. Pennycuff for the role. She shared her hopes that whoever fills the permanent role will not be someone who plays political games but is "someone who is fact-driven and lifts up the school division."

The school board said they hope to announce the process for picking the new superintendent in the next 30 to 45 days.

In the meantime, the Hanover Board of Supervisors is beginning the process of replacing school member John Redd, who is stepping down in August.

