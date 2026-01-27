Residents divided over proposed ICE processing facility in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Residents are voicing mixed reactions to news that the federal government wants to purchase a warehouse in Hanover County to serve as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facility.

The Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Hanover County earlier this month confirming its intent to purchase the 43-acre property at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway in the county's Winding Brook development along Interstate 95.

Local News Federal government intends to turn Hanover warehouse into ICE facility WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Gary Shelton, a lifelong Ashland resident, opposes the facility coming to the area.

"Hanover County's a good county, and I don't think we're ready for that type of attention," Shelton said.

Shelton said his concerns stem partly from recent backlash against ICE operations in Minnesota, where the killings of Renée Good and Alex Peretti have sparked nationwide protests against the federal agency. He doesn't want similar protests coming to Virginia.

"I'd like us to be a nice quiet community like we are, and I think there are other places that will be more suited than the warehouse over there," Shelton said.

However, longtime county resident Jay Cummings supports the proposal, saying the unused facility could serve a good purpose.

"You don't want it in your backyard but at the same time, why is somebody else going to be unlucky. If this facility is not being used and it can be used for good purpose, I said go for it," Cummings said.

Cummings added that he would support the facility if it helps with immigration enforcement.

"I'd be all for it honestly, if that's what they need to do to remove these folks from the country, remove these illegals from the country," Cummings said.

An immigrant and naturalized citizen who requested anonymity strongly opposed the facility.

"This is absolutely disgusting. This has no place in Virginia," the resident said. "This game the federal government right now is playing is absolutely disgusting. They're breaking apart families, they're racially profiling in Minneapolis, and I don't want Virginia to be next."

County resident John Williams said he has mixed feelings about ICE operations but ultimately doesn't want the facility in Hanover.

"I know ICE has a job to do and there's two sides to the story. I know that sometimes ICE goes overboard with what they're doing, but they do have a job to do, but I really don't want them here," Williams said.

Williams said the county already faces enough challenges without adding immigration enforcement to the mix.

"Obviously, it has to be somewhere, but not here we have enough issues going on here with all the things going on with the solar panels and the data centers. There's a lot of issues around here anyway that Hanover County dealing with and the last thing I think we needed a bunch of protesters and a bunch of other negative stuff that goes along with it," Williams said.

The county emphasized in a letter to residents that it did not initiate the project. The county board of supervisors will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss potential next steps after being given only 30 days from DHS to respond to the request.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.