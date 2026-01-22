Federal government intends to turn Hanover warehouse into ICE processing facility

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 22, 2026
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County received a letter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday confirming its intent to purchase and operate a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility in a warehouse located on Lakeridge Parkway, between Interstate 95 and Route 1.

Hanover County said it was notified that it has 30 days to respond to the letter.

Lakeridge Parkway
Warehouses on Lakeridge Parkway

County leaders said they planned to discuss potential next steps at its regularly scheduled , the Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

