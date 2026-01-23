Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Information: ICE eyes Hanover warehouse as immigration detention center

ICE Warehouse Hanover
JLL Properties via Richmond BizSense
The 552,000-square-foot building is across Lakeridge Parkway from the Bass Pro Shop beside Interstate 95 south of Ashland.
ICE Warehouse Hanover
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A half-million-square-foot warehouse in Hanover’s Winding Brook development along Interstate 95 appears set to become a hub for area immigration enforcement that’s been ramping up in recent weeks.

Hanover County announced Thursday that it received a letter that morning from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirming its intent to purchase the 43-acre property at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway to support operations of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Hanover said in its announcement that the building would be used as an ICE processing facility and that the project was not initiated by the county. It also posted on its website a copy of the DHS letter, which is titled in part: “ICE Washington DC Processing Facility.” Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

