Hanover Board of Supervisors opposes DHS plan to turn warehouse into ICE detention center

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is not in support of the federal government's plan to turn a warehouse in the county into an ICE detention center, citing land use concerns, according to a statement shared at their meeting Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Hanover County earlier this month confirming its intent to purchase the 43-acre property at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway in the county's Winding Brook development along Interstate 95.

"Simply put, a DHS facility at this property on Lakeridge Parkway is not consistent with the established land use for this business, residential, and commerce area," the Board's statement reads. "The Board opposes the purchase of this property by DHS because of these well-planned current land uses."

Additionally, the Board says Hanover County was not part of a selection process or consulted prior to receiving the letter from DHS.

The Board goes on to say the statement "should not be read as a position on processing or detention operations in general," primarily highlighting their concerns with the chosen location.

"While the Board has no role in federal immigration policy, we are responsible for land use and budget decisions and for ensuring transparency and public engagement on matters within the Board’s authority. Based on the information available today, it is clear this location is not an appropriate one," the statement reads. "Had the federal government contacted us earlier, we could have shared those impacts with them before they moved further along with their plans."

The 43.49-acre property, built in 2024, would be rehabilitated to support ICE’s operations, according to the letter, which outlines a range of planned site modifications. Those could include upgrades to parking areas, fencing, site lighting, landscaping, drainage systems, recreation areas, and surveillance cameras. ICE also said it may install tentage and a guard shack.

Hanover County said it was notified that it has 30 days to respond to the letter.

The board's is discussing next steps at their Wednesday meeting, which is in progress as of 6 p.m. We will update this story with new information as it comes.

Read the full text of the board's statement below.

The Board of Supervisors values public input, especially on issues that directly affect the lives of the people who live and work in Hanover County. While state law requires a minimum level of public notice and participation, we have long believed that meeting the minimum is not enough. That is why we routinely go beyond state requirements by holding additional meetings, encouraging public feedback, and taking the time to listen before decisions are made on major County initiatives such as the budget, the Comprehensive Plan and significant zoning cases.

Last week, Hanover County received a letter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security notifying us of its intent to purchase property in the Lewistown Commerce Center off Lakeridge Parkway and operate a processing facility at that location. That letter, which we shared publicly as soon as it was received, was the first direct communication to the Board had from the federal government about this proposal.

Before that letter arrived, there were rumors circulating online and among residents about it during our January 14th meeting. County staff attempted to get information from DHS and the property owner, but were unsuccessful. While the letter states that this will be a processing facility, there are no other details about the proposed use or what it might begin operating.

The Board needs to make clear that Hanover County was not part of the selection process, nor was Hanover County consulted prior to our receipt of this notice. With that, there was no discussion with Hanover County about whether this purchase would be consistent with the County’s land use policies, Comprehensive Plan, or the impact to the established business, commerce, and residential areas of this proposed use. Please know that while the federal government is generally exempt from our zoning regulations, and the Board is limited in being able to prevent federal facilities from operating, if in fact the federal government chooses to do so, it is our expectation that DHS, after receiving the County’s comments, reconsiders its decision to purchase this property.

The property that DHS is considering purchasing is not owned by the County. The terms of the purchase are being negotiated between the owner, which is a private company, and the U.S. Government. The County has had no role in those negotiations and does not have authority to intervene in those discussions.

This proposal and subsequent process is one our residents do not experience with land use decisions that could have a significant impact on our community. The lack of early communication from the federal government has created understandable concern, as well as a substantial amount of confusion, and misunderstanding.

In response to the letter, the Board has directed County staff to evaluate the potential impacts of this proposed facility and to share those findings with DHS. An initial review shows the site is within the Lewistown Commerce Center Community Development Authority, a well-planned area established to encourage commercial and industrial uses. It is located near retail businesses, hotels and restaurants, as well as several residential areas, including a historic residential district along Carters Heights Road, an established neighborhood along Telegraph Road, and a townhouse community on Lakeridge Parkway that was recently completed. The parcel is also adjacent to County-owned land intended for future public use.

A facility of this nature will change the character of the area, place unplanned demands on County services, including public safety, as well as reduced County tax revenues by no less than one million dollars annually. However, future revenue losses are likely to be significantly higher. These lost revenues would normally go to support vital and essential services that the County delivers to our citizens.

County staff will provide more detailed information in the County’s formal response to DHS, which is due in mid-February. It is our expectation that our comments are carefully considered and that seeking local input is more than a procedural step.

While the Board has no role in federal immigration policy, we are responsible for land use and budget decisions and for ensuring transparency and public engagement on matters within the Board’s authority. Based on the information available today, it is clear this location is not an appropriate one. Had the federal government contacted us earlier, we could have shared those impacts with them before they moved further along with their plans.

The Board’s comments and the County’s upcoming response should not be read as a position on processing or detention operations in general. In fact, Hanover County and its regional partners operate a regional detention facility, the Pamunkey Regional Jail, here in the County. However, the Board went through proper local land use procedures prior to the construction of that facility. We worked diligently on an appropriate location that would not be visible to the general public and that is away from our economic development zones.

Simply put, a DHS facility at this property on Lakeridge Parkway is not consistent with the established land use for this business, residential, and commerce area. The Board opposes the purchase of this property by DHS because of these well-planned current land uses.

The Board is taking the following actions on this matter:



The Board is directing staff and the County Attorney to draft a detailed summary to DHS within the required timeframes outlining the County’s land use policies and other identified land use concerns; The Board requests that our U.S. Senators and Representatives work with DHS to find a more suitable location for its operations and assist with ending plans for this proposed facility; and The Board is directing the County Attorney to further evaluate the County’s legal options in this matter.

The Board hopes that DHS will not proceed with this acquisition and sincerely hope they will look for a more suitable location for this type of operation. We ask that DHS, when it picks an appropriate location, that they will work with Hanover County, or the local government in whichever area they choose, so that any future land use proposals are consistent with local land use planning processes, as well as established and well-planned existing uses.

We also welcome the support from our state representatives in the General Assembly and any assistance that state agencies can provide.

The Board recognizes the strong feelings this issue has generated, and we appreciate how engaged and informed our residents continue to be. While many recognize the Board’s limitations on matters such as this, we will continue to provide updates as accurate information becomes available. Copies of the County’s response to DHS and correspondence with our federal representatives will be posted on the County website once available. Beyond this statement and the County’s press release, the Board will not be providing additional comment at this time, and we encourage residents to rely on verified information posted by the County.

