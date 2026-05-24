Doswell motel robber stabbed someone at nearby hotel before pursuit, Crime Insider sources say

DOSWELL, Va. — A man robbed the front desk of a motel in Doswell and fled, and deputies arriving at the scene also found a stabbing victim at an adjacent hotel, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Hanover County Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn in the 16100 block of Theme Park Way just before 9:45 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

The suspect was later involved in a pursuit in King William County before being taken into custody in Tappahannock, according to sources. That is roughly 40 miles from the hotel in Doswell.

"We are processing multiple scenes," a Crime Insider source wrote. "Our officers are all ok."

No additional details about the suspect, victim, or circumstances surrounding the incidents were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.