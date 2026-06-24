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Hanover County 6-year-old recognized for saving his sister when she fell in the pool

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WTVR courtesy of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 6-year-old boy was recognized by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors for saving his little sister from nearly drowning.

Mason Toots was at home with his family on Monday, June 1, when his 2-year-old sister unexpectedly jumped into their family pool without floaties on.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said Mason immediately recognized his sister was in danger and told his mom, who was nearby.

Mason then got in the pool, grabbed his sister and swam her to safety.

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Gregory W. Six and Hanover County Fire-EMS Chief Chris Anderson each presented Mason with a Lifesaving Award

"At just 6 years old, Mason demonstrated bravery, selflessness, and maturity far beyond his years. His actions serve as a reminder that heroes come in all ages and sizes," the sheriff's office said. "Mason exemplifies the Hanover spirit—looking out for others, stepping up when it matters most, and making our community a better and safer place."

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