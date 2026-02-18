Hanover County Schools approves $272.4M budget despite mental health service cuts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools approved a $272.4 million budget for fiscal year 2027, despite significant community opposition to proposed cuts to mental health services.

The school board approved the budget, which includes a 3% pay increase for eligible staff, additional instructional coaches and facility improvements. However, the plan also reduces contracted mental health clinicians from seven to four positions.

"This isn't a year where we could do everything everyone wanted us to do, but we are trying to make the dollars stretch to do the most that we can for everyone to get the best outcomes for our community," Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said.

The mental health cuts drew strong opposition from parents and students during public comment.

"These aren't just contractual services on a spreadsheet, these are seven dedicated clinicians who are providing life-saving bridges to the individual therapy our students would not get otherwise," said Jamie Jackson, a parent of two students and school counseling director for Patrick Henry High School.

Student Savannah Lane also spoke against the cuts.

"Removing this position would mean removing a lifeline for students who may have nowhere else to turn. I'm standing here today because someone in the school took the time to care," Lane said.

The contracted counselors from the Community Services Board provide students access to mental health services on campus during school hours. The cuts come after a state-funded grant expired and enrollment decreased.

The superintendent emphasized that students will still have access to mental health support through school counselors, who will continue providing resource information about treatments available through the Hanover County Community Services Board.

The county administrator has proposed funding the full $272.4 million budget request, including the mental health cuts. The board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on April 1 before making the final budget decision.

