Hannah Buss turns Goochland gun shop into new Virginia med spa

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A former gun store in Manakin-Sabot has been primped for its next incarnation. Goochland resident and local aesthetician Hannah Buss opened the doors last month on Adorn Society Aesthetics, a med spa and skincare studio at 1601 Hockett Road.

The newly opened storefront, housed in the same building as Goochland’s Sunset Grill restaurant and in the space of a former gun store, offers a range of skincare and beauty services. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.