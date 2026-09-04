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Hannah Buss turns Goochland gun shop into new Virginia med spa

Hannah Buss and Adorn Society Aesthetics
Hannah Buss via Richmond BizSense
Hannah Buss and Adorn Society Aesthetics
Hannah Buss and Adorn Society Aesthetics
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GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A former gun store in Manakin-Sabot has been primped for its next incarnation. Goochland resident and local aesthetician Hannah Buss opened the doors last month on Adorn Society Aesthetics, a med spa and skincare studio at 1601 Hockett Road.

The newly opened storefront, housed in the same building as Goochland’s Sunset Grill restaurant and in the space of a former gun store, offers a range of skincare and beauty services. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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