Hundreds of teens fighting at Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt was 'mass chaos,' deputy says

DOSWELL Va. — A massive fight that broke out during Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt Saturday night was "mass chaos," according to authorities.

Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said roughly 300 teens were fighting outside the park's arcade.

Wills said the number of teens outweighed deputies and that some young people retreated into restaurants and then flipped over tables.

A parent of a worker at the park told CBS 6 that there were reports of "multiple stabbings and a gun brandished at the arcade area."

However, Wills said that no one was stabbed. Additionally, while there were "multiple reports of firearm possessions," Willis said deputies did not see any weapons.

Wills said this was the second night that something like this happened at the theme park.

Kings Dominion Communications Director Geoff Zindren said in a statement Sunday evening that rides and outdoor attractions were temporarily shut down as storms moved through the area.

"A minor physical altercation occurred among some juveniles seeking refuge in the park's Candy Apple Grove area, but was quickly halted by the security team and parties involved were subsequently banned from the park," Geoff Zindren wrote. "Normal operations resumed once the weather cleared the area. At no point were any weapons used or found to be inside the park."

WATCH: Coaster enthusiast weighs in on new Kings Dominion coaster

Coaster Enthusiast on new Kings Dominion coaster

News of the fights at Kings Dominion's comes after Busch Gardens Williamsburg implemented a chaperone policy for Howl-O-Scream on Friday. As a result, anyone under 16 needs to have a chaperone who is 21 or older to enter the park.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's new chaperone policy, which will continue through Sunday, Nov. 3, comes after a teenager told police he was stabbed at the park Saturday night.

Police were called about a fight reported in the France area of the park. When officers arrived, the people involved in the altercation had left, according to police. But shortly, an 18-year-old man came up to officers at the entrance of the park and said he had been stabbed.

The incident came after police responded to a different altercation during the opening weekend of Howl-O-Scream. That disturbance started as a verbal dispute between two large groups of people, mostly children and young adults, who were in line for rides near the park's entrance, according to police.

Kings Dominion announced a similar policy last April where anyone under 16 would need to have a chaperone 21 or older to be in the park after 4 p.m.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Dominion," the park posted on their website and social media at the time. "Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues."