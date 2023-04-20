Kings Dominion requiring chaperones after increase in 'unruly behavior'

DOSWELL, Va. — Starting Saturday, anyone 15 years old or younger will need to have a chaperone that is 21 or older to be in Kings Dominion after 4 p.m. the park announced Thursday.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Dominion," the park said on their website and social media. "Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues."

The new policy will require a chaperone to present a valid government-issued photo identification with their date of birth at the entrance to the park.

The maximum number of children the chaperone can accompany in the park is 10 per day.

The chaperone has to stay with their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay, according to the new policy.

Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied will be asked to leave.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come," said Kings Dominion.