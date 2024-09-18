Busch Gardens Williamsburg is now for requiring chaperones for Howl-O-Scream

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Starting Friday, anyone 15 years old or younger will need to have a chaperone that is 21 or older to attend Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream after 4 p.m., officials with the theme park announced Wednesday.

"The chaperone must accompany their party at entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay," park officials wrote. "Guests aged 15 years or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone who is not in the park and available by phone will be subject to ejection without refund."

The chaperone has to stay with their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay, according to the new policy.

Guests 16 years or older need to show a government-issued photo ID like a driver’s license, passport or Military ID with their date of birth before entering the park.

"If unable to verify proof of age, guests may be denied entry into the park," officials warned.

Park officials said the move comes as part of the park's its commitment to the safety of guests and workers.

The new policy applies to all ticket holders and members and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 3, officials said.

Officials also said the new chaperone policy was subject to change at anytime.

Kings Dominion announced a similar policy last April where anyone 15 years old or younger would need to have a chaperone 21 or older to be in the park after 4 p.m.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Dominion," the park said on their website and social media at the time. "Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues."