Teenager who told police he was stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is recovering from injuries

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old guest is recovering after he was stabbed at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, according to James City County Police.

On Saturday night at about 9:50 p.m., police responded after a fight was reported in the France area of the Busch Gardens amusement park.

When officers got there, the people involved in the altercation had left, but shortly after that, a man came up to officers at the park entrance and said he had been stabbed.

Video shows scene outside of Busch Gardens Williamsburg fight

The man was taken to a local hospital with what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries related to the incident have been reported, according to James City County Police.

There has been no word of any arrests.

This comes one week after police responded to a different altercation at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It happened during the opening weekend of the annual Howl-O-Scream festivities.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 757-253-1800.