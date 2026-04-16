Gun found in student's backpack at Virginia high school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old student was arrested after a weapons detection system found a pistol in his backpack.

Nasir Burke, of Spotsylvania, was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.

After receiving a tip, a school administrator met Burke at the entrance of Massaponax High School Thursday morning and directed him to walk through the school’s weapons detection system.

The system went off and the administrator found a pistol inside the student's backpack, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said there was no indication Burke intended to use the gun at the school.

Burke was later released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.

"School safety is a shared responsibility, and today’s incident demonstrates the importance of strong safety measures and alert staff in helping keep our schools safe," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

Anyone with information can leave a tip by calling 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.



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