Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

GRTC readying for expansion into Chesterfield County

Starting January 14, people in Chesterfield County will have a new way to get around. The Greater Richmond Transit Company will be expanding its 'Route 1-A' eight miles along Midlothian Turnpike.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 13:19:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting January 14, people in Chesterfield County will have a new way to get around. The Greater Richmond Transit Company will be expanding its 'Route 1-A' eight miles along Midlothian Turnpike.

The expansion will offer riders a one-seat ride from GRTC's downtown transfer station to Walmart Way.

The extension was made possible through grant funding from the state. GRTC spokesperson Henry Benden says the new project is a major undertaking for the county, "I feel residents or for anybody that wants to come out into Chesterfield, for jobs for healthcare for groceries, whatever it is, I want you to know that this bus comes seven days a week it runs from early in the morning till late at night."

GRTC is also still free to ride for residents. "And I also want you to know that it's fair free," Henry added, "We remain committed to that as a policy. We are here to provide transportation opportunities for everybody."

You can find more information on the new routes here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Latin Ballet of Virginia’s 'The Legend of the Poinsettia' is this weekend Winter storm arrives early Saturday morning Richmond cites 'handful' of meals tax concerns as more restaurants come forward Basketball tournament to honor Chesterfield teens killed in 2023 car crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone