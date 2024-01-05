GRTC readying for expansion into Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting January 14, people in Chesterfield County will have a new way to get around. The Greater Richmond Transit Company will be expanding its 'Route 1-A' eight miles along Midlothian Turnpike.

The expansion will offer riders a one-seat ride from GRTC's downtown transfer station to Walmart Way.

The extension was made possible through grant funding from the state. GRTC spokesperson Henry Benden says the new project is a major undertaking for the county, "I feel residents or for anybody that wants to come out into Chesterfield, for jobs for healthcare for groceries, whatever it is, I want you to know that this bus comes seven days a week it runs from early in the morning till late at night."

GRTC is also still free to ride for residents. "And I also want you to know that it's fair free," Henry added, "We remain committed to that as a policy. We are here to provide transportation opportunities for everybody."

You can find more information on the new routes here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.