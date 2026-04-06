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Grit to open Mechanicsville coffee shop. Here's where you need to go.

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<i>Grit Coffee</i>
Grit Coffee’s upcoming Hanover outpost would be the company’s third local cafe, joining locations on Libbie Avenue and Scott’s Addition.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- An out-of-town coffee chain is brewing an expansion of its Richmond-area grounds. Grit Coffee is planning to open a new cafe at 8101 Judith Lane in Hanover County next month, according to company spokeswoman Mary Dugan. The upcoming Mechanicsville location would be Grit’s third cafe in the Richmond region, following shops in the Scott’s Addition and the Libbie and Grove areas of the city. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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