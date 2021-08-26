Watch
School board to pay ACLU's legal costs over bathroom lawsuit

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Gavin Grimm attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Gavin Grimm trans rights
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:06:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- A school board in Virginia has agreed to pay $1.3 million in legal costs to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU spent six years representing a student who sued over the school board’s transgender bathroom ban. Gavin Grimm’s suit against the Gloucester County School Board ended in June after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the board’s appeal to reinstate its bathroom policy.

Lower courts ruled that the policy discriminated against Grimm because he was barred from the boy's bathroom.

The board agreed to pay the costs in a filing made in a U.S. District Court in Norfolk on Thursday. Grimm says he hopes the legal costs send a message that discrimination is an expensive and losing battle.

