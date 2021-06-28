Watch
Supreme Court gives win to trans students seeking to use bathroom matching gender identity

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Gavin Grimm attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 28, 2021
On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to take up the issue of transgender bathroom rights in public schools, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that allowed students to use the restrooms that matched their gender identity.

The Court on Monday declined the take up the case of Gavin Grimm, a former Virginia high school student who challenged his district's bathroom policy when amid his transition several years ago.

Monday's decision keeps in place a 2018 federal court ruling that protected transgender students' rights to use their restroom that matched their gender identity.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noted that they wished for the court to take up the case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

