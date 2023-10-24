Virginia law enforcement sends protective gear to vulnerable Israeli communities

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Vests, helmets, and other protective gear have poured into the Virginia Attorney General’s office. The donated items are being boxed up and sent to civilians and first responders living in vulnerable communities in Israel as the war between Israel and Hamas raged into its third week.

Bob Marcellus, a businessman who advised Governor Bob McDonnell and has several Jewish family members, helped start the Gideons Armor Campaign, an effort with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to donate surplus armor from sheriff’s departments across Virginia.

“We’ve got like 400 vests on the way,” Marcellus said. “We are sending them to the frontlines. There are moms defending Kibbutz (traditionally agriculture-based communities) that don’t have vests and we’re sending them to the civilian first responders.”

Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey and Powhatan County Sheriff Brad Nunnally were among the first to respond to the Attorney General’s request.

Both men personally drove the equipment to the Attorney General’s office last week.

On Monday night, Marcellus read a letter of recognition to the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors.

The letter, written by the Israeli government, thanked Virginia’s law enforcement community for their efforts.

“Of all the things going on over there right now, the Knesset found time to send a letter of thanks to Jason Miyares, the Attorney General, and the first two sheriffs who started this, so it’s just very meaningful,” Marcellus said.

The Attorney General’s office said more than 20 sheriff’s departments across the state have pledged to donate equipment, a gesture that is invoking strong emotions in Israel, and here in Richmond, where several are worried for family and friends living in the Middle East.

Henrico resident, Melissa Krumbein, became emotional speaking before the board as she discussed her son’s service in the Israeli Defense Forces.

“Thank you for the donations of tens of thousands of dollars of surplus equipment from the sheriff’s office,” Krumbein said. “My son serves as a captain in the IDF, and your donations are personal so thank you.”

“My Jewish friends in the community are reeling,” Marcellus said. “They know somebody who has been killed. They know somebody who’s been taken hostage. They know someone who has been hurt and they’re worried, and they’re scared.”

Marcellus said he hoped to expand the campaign to include the Virginia National Guard and sheriff’s departments across the country.

EDITOR"S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated Marcellus was an attorney. He is not. WTVR regrets the error.

Local News Palestinian Student Organization rallies around VCU, marches in Richmond WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.