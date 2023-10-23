Palestinian Student Organization rallies around VCU, marches in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people gathered at Monroe Park near VCU in Richmond on Sunday to march in support of Palestinians and call for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel.

The rally was organized by the Palestinian Student Organization at VCU, which held a similar rally and vigil the previous week.

Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza

Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

Two aid convoys arrived in the Gaza Strip over the weekend through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. Israel said the trucks carried food, water and medical supplies. Israel has not allowed in fuel, which is critically needed for water and sanitation systems and hospitals.

The war, in its 17th day Monday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 4,651 people have been killed and 14,254 wounded in the territory. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage into southern Israel. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Two of those have been released.

