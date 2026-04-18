2 toddlers in critical condition after near-drowning in bathtub, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Two toddlers are in critical condition after a near-drowning in a bathtub in a Richmond apartment Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

First responders arrived at the apartments in the 1000 block of German School Road around 8:30. They went inside and quickly came back outside with two toddlers they believe almost drowned in a bathtub.

The toddlers were immediately sent to the hospital.

Major crimes detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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