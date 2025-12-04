Two men accused of concealing body, robbing Henrico man found dead in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a Henrico man whose body was found in Suffolk earlier this year, WTKR reports.

LeVar Antonio Bradshaw Jr. and William Andre Lawrence were indicted Nov. 24 for the murder of Gerard Harvell, according to Suffolk police. Court documents reveal both men are facing additional charges including concealment of a dead body and defilement of a dead human body. Lawrence is also charged with robbery resulting in death.

Police say Harvell was killed off Brentwood Road on or around April 29. In May, Henrico police notified Suffolk police that Harvell had been reported missing from their jurisdiction.

Court documents show Lawrence lived on the same road where Harvell was allegedly killed. Lawrence was already in jail on drug charges in Franklin and Suffolk when he was indicted for murder.

According to a search warrant, Suffolk police searched Lawrence's home on Brentwood Road two months after Harvell went missing from Henrico. Police found five pounds of marijuana in a black garbage bag, along with four guns, .38 Special ammunition and shotgun shells.

Bradshaw is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22, while Lawrence has his next court date set for Jan. 5.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.