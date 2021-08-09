Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body of elderly man who fell off boat on James River recovered

items.[0].image.alt
Cameron Thompson
Crews search the James River for a missing boater on Aug. 6, 2021.
IMG_8881.JPG
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:33:14-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The body of an elderly man who fell off a boat into the James River was recovered by crews on Monday morning.

On Friday around 11:15 a.m., the Department of Wildlife Resources and assisting agencies responded to a boating incident down the river from the Dutch Gap boat ramp.

Two boaters were out for a day of fishing when one of the men was ejected from the boat. Crews searched throughout the day on Friday and resumed their searches on Saturday morning.

The search lasted until Monday morning when around 9:50 a.m., Gary Lee Lane, 78, of Hopewell, was recovered near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester. He was found about 2.5 miles from where he was ejected from the boat.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.