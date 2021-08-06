Chopper, drones aid in search for man who fell off boat on James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are using a helicopter and drones in the search for a man who fell off a boat into the James River Friday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Deputy Fire Marshal Capt. Joe Harvey said crews were called just before 8:40 a.m. for a report of someone falling off a boat into the water.

When crews arrived, other people on the boat were able to show crews the spot the man was last seen in the water, Harvey said.

Cameron Thompson Crews search the James River for a missing boater on Aug. 6, 2021.

Crews are focused on an area about a mile or so from the Dutch Gap boat launch down the river to near the tip of Henricus Historical Park.

Because of the length of time the man has been missing, Harvey said crews had transitioned from a rescue to recovery operation.

"Our divers began working on sonar operations. Henrico Fire and EMS have brought their fire boat, which also has a sonar," Harvey said. "And as soon as we are able to pinpoint items that we feel like we should dive on, we will begin putting divers in the water."

Harvey said sonar is critical for divers in the James because visibility is only one to two feet at the surface of the river.

"Once you get deeper, it becomes zero visibility," Harvey explained. "And if you've ever seen this river when it floods, there's trees, debris, all that stuff collects at the bottom of the river.... And it's just safer for our divers versus going down and getting entangled in something that may cause a dive emergency."

Cameron Thompson Crews search the James River for a missing boater on Aug. 6, 2021.

Additionally, a hazmat team was dispatched because of last week's sewage spill that impacted the James River. So once a diver comes out of the water, they will be decontaminated by hazmat crews, Harvey said.

"We don't have any evidence that the water is unsafe just with the circumstances of those being so recently, just out of abundance of precaution, we want to make sure our folks are taken care of," Harvey said.

Harvey urged anyone going out on the river to wear a life jacket.

"As a general safety message to anybody operating in and around water, the need to wear a life jacket is tremendous," Harvey said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the man's fall into the water were available at last check. There was also word if he was wearing a life jacket.

Cameron Thompson A USCG chopper scans the James River in the search for a missing boater.

Harvey said crews from Chesterfield, Henrico, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are aiding in the search.

Officials said that when the body is recovered from the river, the investigation will be turned over to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.