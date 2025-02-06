Another arrest made in connection to murder of Virginia woman a week after her remains were found

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Gabriella Watkins.

On Thursday, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office announced that Phillip Owens, 35, of Colonial Beach, was arrested on Tuesday night.

Owens is charged with one count of transport, secrete, conceal or alter a dead body. He was given no bond and the sheriff's office says his first court appearance has been scheduled.



Owens is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to Watkins' murder.

Abraham Medina, 20, of Oak Grove, was arrested shortly after Watkins' remains were found in Essex County on land adjacent to Church Hill and Desha roads on Jan. 28.

Medina is also charged with one count of transport, secrete, conceal or alter a dead body. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a map on two cell phones seized from Medina's home led investigators to Watkins' body.

Watkins was last seen on Dec. 6. CBS 6 spoke to her grandmother a few weeks after she went missing.

CBS 6 learned Medina and Watkins had known each other since middle school. Investigators have not said if Owens had any sort of connection to Watkins.

In Thursday's update, the sheriff's office said additional charges are pending, but did not say if there are any additional suspects at this time.

CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email your tributes or memories of Gabriella Watkins to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

