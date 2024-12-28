This 19-year-old Virginia woman hasn't been seen for 3 weeks. Her grandmother is pleading for answers.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — Friday marked three weeks since anyone has heard from or seen Gabrielle Watkins, 19, of Westmoreland County.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke with her grandmother, Dorothy Breen, who raised Gabby since birth. She said it's not only out of character for Watkins, but she's starting to fear the worst.

"She's never been this long without talking to me ever," Breen said. "All of her friends that have responded to me tell me she always says, 'I gotta call grandma to let her know that I'm here.'"

WTVR

Deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office in the Northern Neck have followed leads, but haven't found her yet.

Investigators believe she was last in the Montross area.

Breen told CBS 6 her gut is telling her something is terribly wrong. The stress has made her emotionally and physically sick.

"All communication has come to a stop," she said, hoping Gabby will see this story and call home. "Every parent's nightmare is us not finding her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office at 804-493-8066.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube