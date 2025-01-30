Map on seized phones led investigators to missing Virginia woman's body, Crime Insider sources say

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing for readers.

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett is learning more about the murder investigation for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing in December.

Crime Insider sources say a search warrant in reference to a burglary tied to Abraham Medina, the man who was last seen with the victim, Gabrielle Watkins, and information from two cell phones is what broke the case open.

Watkins was found dead on Tuesday in Essex County. Sources say a cadaver dog alerted to disturbed soil and a blue sock and heel of a human foot were visible as investigators approached.

Watkins' body was found dismembered, according to sources.

Medina is charged with one count of concealing a body and deputies say more charges are pending.

Medina and Watkins have known each other since middle school, according to Watkins' grandmother, who spoke with CBS 6 a few weeks after she disappeared.

Deputies say Medina is the last person Watkins was with when she disappeared on Dec. 6.

Crime Insider sources say that on Jan. 14, a search warrant was executed at Medina's home and two cell phones were recovered.

The phones were sent off to an expert for forensic examination.

A map dated Dec. 7 was found on the phones, according to sources. The map led investigators to a wooded area off Church Hill Road, where Watkins' remains were found. A butcher knife was also found in close proximity to her body.

Sources also say that two searches were scrubbed from the cell phones, asking: "Can you walk across America's southern border with Mexico without being questioned?" and "Can you walk to Mexico from Texas?"



CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email your tributes or memories of Gabriella Watkins to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

