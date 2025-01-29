Remains believed to be missing Virginia woman found nearly 2 months after her disappearance, man arrested

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — Investigators believe the remains of a missing Westmoreland County woman were found on Tuesday morning.

Deputies did an extensive search on land adjacent to Church Hill and Desha roads in Essex County at 8 a.m. Just before noon, remains believed to be of Gabriella Watkins, 19, were found.

Watkins was last seen on Dec. 6, 2024. CBS 6 spoke to her grandmother, Dorothy Breen, about three weeks after she went missing.

"She's never been this long without talking to me ever," Breen said at the time. "All of her friends that have responded to me tell me she always says, 'I gotta call grandma to let her know that I'm here.'"

Grandmother of missing 19-year-old Virginia woman pleading for answers

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner's office for further examination.

Abraham Medina, 20, of Oak Grove, was arrested in Westmoreland County. He is charged with one count of transport, secrete, conceal or alter a dead body. He received no bond.

The sheriff's office did not say if Medina and Watkins had any sort of connection, but did say additional charges are pending.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and friends of Gabriella Watkins," the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube