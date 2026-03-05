Free solar panels available for some Henrico homeowners through Dominion Energy program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds of CBS 6 viewers have reached out over the past month saying they were shocked by the sharp increase in their Dominion Energy power bills this winter. For some homeowners in Henrico County looking to reduce their bills, solar energy could be part of the answer and it won't cost them a thing.

The Solar Access Henrico program is a partnership between Dominion Energy and Henrico County that launched in April 2025. The county secured $5 million from the White Oak Technology Park rezoning to fund solar panel installations for 250 families. Dominion Energy says there is still funding available for at least 100 more installations.

Watch: Dominion Energy responds to questions about data centers and your energy bill

Dominion Energy responds to questions about data centers and your energy bill

Eric Weissbart with Dominion Energy said the program removes the biggest barrier to going solar, the upfront cost.

"It'll cost those residents nothing. Typically a solar installation will run about $20,000-$30,000," Weissbart said. "They can expect to save between 50% to 95% of their utility bills."

Weissbart said participants have responded positively to the program so far.

"All of our participants have been extremely pleased in the installation process which is about half a day and a full day as well as the savings that they've seen to date," Weissbart said.

Deborah Stroud was among the CBS 6 viewers who said she was shocked when her Dominion bill arrived this winter.

"I can't afford this. I don't have this kind of money," Stroud said about her winter heating bill.

Stroud already has solar panels, but said there isn't always enough sunlight in the winter months to fully power her home.

Weissbart said that is fairly common.

"In the winter time they are unlikely to see as meaningful of savings but come spring and summer time when the sun's out 12-plus hours a day and shining hard they can expect to see some significant savings," Weissbart said.

Stroud said she has seen that firsthand during warmer months.

"In the summertime some of my payments have been less than $100 and some months I haven't had any electric bill and that's because of my solar," Stroud said.

Despite the higher winter bill, Stroud said going solar has still been worth it, saving her hundreds of dollars each year.

It's important to note that not all homes would be a good fit for solar energy. So, what makes a roof a good candidate? Weissbart says a rooftop facing south is the ideal situation. He also recommends a newer roof as the solar panels are expected to stay on your roof for at least 25-30 years. Weissbart adds if your roof gets a lot of shade, it's not the best fit for solar energy.

Henrico County homeowners interested in applying for the Solar Access Henrico program can find the link below:

Qualifications to Apply



Live in Henrico County

Be a homeowner

Have a household income at or less than 100% of the area’s median income

Home must be a good fit for solar panels (amount of sun, condition of roof, tree coverage, etc.)

Overview of Installation Process

If a resident is eligible to apply, Dominion will work with the homeowner to determine if the house is a good fit for solar by reviewing photos and recent energy bills. If so, panels will be designed individually for each home. Residents will work with a Dominion Energy representative during the entire process. All in all, the average time between signing a contract and installation is eight to 12 weeks.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.