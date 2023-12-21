These organizations came together to provide 200 Richmond families with groceries: 'This community cares'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Experts project that holiday food prices are up 7% compared to this time last year, according to National Supermarket data collected.

That increase can put an additional strain on families who already struggle to put food on the table.

Two organizations came together to provide a week's worth of groceries and holiday meals for 200 Richmond families in need on Wednesday.

Richmond's Boushall Middle School hosted the event after it was selected to host a pop-up.

Grocery Markets Aetna Better Health of Virginia and Goodr funded a week's worth of groceries and holiday meals for 200 families to help fight food insecurity .

“We are blessed to have this opportunity to be able to provide for our community," said Boushall Middle School principal Dr. Timothy Vaughn Jr.

A national report shows 44.2 million people across the country struggle to get food on the table.

Organizers said that statistic is especially true for many families in Richmond's Southside neighborhood.

The school is located in a food desert, according to assistant principal Dr. Patricia Aldridge.

"Some of the only fresh food and fruit the students receive is from school meals. There are no grocery stores within a five-mile radius and that is very unfortunate for our families," Aldridge said.

The school said they are focused on finding partnerships like this to find any and every opportunity to get food to their families.

Pastor Kevin Cook said it is hard for students to listen if their stomach is talking louder.

Each family stocked up on meats, fresh produce, dairy products, and more. Organizers said they hope it is one less thing for parents to worry about this holiday season.

"The school cares about them, this community cares about them," Cook said.

Another 200 families will be able to get their turkeys and everything they need for their meal on Thursday in Fredericksburg.

