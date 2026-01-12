State employees, teachers offered free admission to Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz 'Giants' exhibition at VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. — Commonwealth of Virginia employees and teachers are being offered free admission to "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"Giants" is an exploration of the contributions of Black artists to contemporary art. The title refers to the artists included in the exhibit, their impact on art and the size of some of the pieces.

The exhibit includes around 130 objects and iconic works of art by nearly 40 “giants” of the art world.

“The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts serves as an important educational institution for all Virginians,” said Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “We are delighted to share works from the Deans’ powerful art collection with our Commonwealth colleagues and school teachers.”

State employees, preschool and K-12 teachers, at public or private schools, are eligible for one free ticket. An employee ID or badge must be shown at the VMFA's visitor services desk. The exhibit is open through March 1.

Click here to learn more.

