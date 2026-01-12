Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

State employees, teachers offered free admission to Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz 'Giants' exhibition at VMFA

Music power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were in Richmond Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of their exhibit Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bring their art collection to Richmond
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Commonwealth of Virginia employees and teachers are being offered free admission to "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"Giants" is an exploration of the contributions of Black artists to contemporary art. The title refers to the artists included in the exhibit, their impact on art and the size of some of the pieces.

The exhibit includes around 130 objects and iconic works of art by nearly 40 “giants” of the art world.

“The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts serves as an important educational institution for all Virginians,” said Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “We are delighted to share works from the Deans’ powerful art collection with our Commonwealth colleagues and school teachers.”

State employees, preschool and K-12 teachers, at public or private schools, are eligible for one free ticket. An employee ID or badge must be shown at the VMFA's visitor services desk. The exhibit is open through March 1.

Click here to learn more.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone