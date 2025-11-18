Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bring their art collection to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Music power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz (born Kasseem Daoud Dean) are expected in Richmond Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of their exhibit Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

Giants, which officially opens November 22 and runs through March 1, 2026 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, includes around 130 objects and iconic works of art by nearly 40 “giants” of the art world, according to the museum.

“Giants, which highlights exceptional works of art by contemporary Black artists, is significant and timely," VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges said in a statement. "We are delighted to share works from the Deans’ important collection with our community and with visitors beyond Virginia."

In addition to paintings, photographs, and sculptures, VMFA visitors can expect to see the Deans' albums, musical equipment, and BMX bikes.

While tickets to the preview party have sold out, tickets to Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are available here.

Artists featured in Giants include:

Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Radcliffe Bailey, Ernie Barnes, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jarvis Boyland, Kwame Brathwaite, Jordan Casteel, Nick Cave, Hassan Hajjaj, Barkley L. Hendricks, Arthur Jafa, Titus Kaphar, Jerome Lagarrigue, Deana Lawson, Esther Mahlangu, Meleko Mokgosi, Odili Donald Odita, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Zohra Opoku, Frida Orupabo, Gordon Parks, Ebony G. Patterson, Deborah Roberts, Tschabalala Self, Jamel Shabazz, Amy Sherald, Malick Sidibé, Lorna Simpson, Sanlé Sory, Vaughn Spann, Henry Taylor, Hank Willis Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, Qualeasha Wood, Kennedy Yanko and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

