Virginia doctor charged with sex crime allegedly texted victim he had 'fantasy about making [her] feel better'

Warning: This story contains material some readers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Medicine suspended Dr. Frank Edgar Ramsey's right to renew his license to practice medicine on Feb. 19 following charges filed against the then-83-year-old doctor last year.

Ramsey was charged with felony object sexual penetration and misdemeanor assault and battery by Richmond Police on Aug. 11 of last year. At the time of his arrest, he worked part-time at a Patient First location on Genito Road in Chesterfield County.

Local News Former Virginia ER doctor arrested on sexual assault charges Jon Burkett

According to the board's statement of allegations, Ramsey entered a Richmond-area hospital on Aug. 6 to visit a family friend identified as Individual A. The board alleges he attempted to kiss her on the lips and penetrated her vagina with several fingers without her consent. As CBS 6 previously reported, police said the alleged crime occurred at Chippenham Hospital.

Individual A told a board investigator she met Ramsey and his wife through church. The investigator noted that a nurse who responded to Individual A's room said Individual A described herself as "best friends" with Ramsey's spouse.

She told police that Ramsey allegedly said to her, "I want to feel your pussy. My job is to make you feel better."

The board order includes text messages obtained by the board investigator that Ramsey allegedly sent to Individual A after the alleged incident.

In one message, Ramsey allegedly wrote:

"I am so ashamed of myself. [Dr. Ramsey's spouse] had nothing to do with what I did. I told her about my fantasy about making you feel better. She said 'Don't you dare.'"

In another message, he allegedly wrote:

"I apologize. Really was trying to make you feel better, but it didn't much or not at all. It will not happen again. Hope we can still be friends."

According to the order, Ramsey sent an email to a board investigator in October stating he would voluntarily surrender his DEA license, did not plan to renew his license to practice medicine in the future, and was willing to surrender his Virginia medical license to the board. His license expired on Jan. 31 of this year.

Ramsey can contest the suspension at a formal hearing before the Board of Medicine scheduled for April 3. His next court appearance on the criminal charges is scheduled for March 4.

We reached out to Ramsey's attorney and are waiting for a response. At Ramsey's bond hearing in August, his attorney told the court he is feeble and his mental status is starting to decline.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.