Former Virginia ER doctor arrested on sexual assault charges

RICHMOND, Va. — A respected Richmond-area doctor who saved lives in the area for more than four decades is now behind bars, facing serious criminal charges.

Dr. Frank Edgar Ramsey, 83, who was once hailed as a pioneer of emergency medicine, has been arrested and charged with assault and battery and felony object sexual penetration.

The charges stem from an incident last week at HCA's Chippenham Hospital, according to police.

"Nobody can believe it," said Miles Turner from Law Enforcement Consulting LLC, who knew Ramsey from the Chippenham emergency room throughout his own public safety career.

"He's well known in the EMS, ER, public safety community. He worked in the ER for decades. When I did EMS, I dealt with him," Turner said.

Ramsey worked as an emergency room doctor at Chippenham Hospital until retiring at age 80. He had recently been working part-time at a Patient First location on Genito Road in Chesterfield County as recently as mid-July, but is now on administrative leave from that position.

Patient First's Director of Community Relations confirmed Ramsey's administrative leave status. The alleged sexual incident did not occur at the Patient First facility.

Laura Petrosky from HCA's Strategic Communications provided a statement: "Chippenham Hospital, the care, safety, and security of our patients is of utmost importance. A visitor at the hospital was arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place at the hospital. Out of respect for the privacy of our patient and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information. We will continue fully assisting local law enforcement and we are very thankful for their efforts on this matter."

Turner believes investigators will work to determine if this was an isolated incident.

"It's going to open Pandora's box in about four ways. In fact I think it just took the hinges off Pandora's box," Turner said.

Ramsey is currently being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

