Francine officially welcomed back to West Broad Street Lowe's

RICHMOND, Va. — Francine has officially been welcomed back to the Lowe's store on West Broad Street.

Lowe's shared photos of her grand entrance on Tuesday, complete with an escort down the blue carpet.

"A happy homecoming and grand re-entrance for the heart of Store 1037," Lowe's wrote.

The company noted that Francine now wears an AirTag tracking device.

Worried Richmonders started searching for Francine in late September after she was noticeably missing from the Lowe's store.

It was learned that Francine wandered onto a delivery truck and ended up in North Carolina.

Francine was found over the weekend. By Monday, Lowe's announced she was back in Richmond.

Welcome back, Francine! Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to spread the word!

