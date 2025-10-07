Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Francine officially welcomed back to West Broad Street Lowe's

Francine returns! Lowe's cat back in Richmond after accidental truck ride
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Francine has officially been welcomed back to the Lowe's store on West Broad Street.

Lowe's shared photos of her grand entrance on Tuesday, complete with an escort down the blue carpet.

"A happy homecoming and grand re-entrance for the heart of Store 1037," Lowe's wrote.

The company noted that Francine now wears an AirTag tracking device.

Worried Richmonders started searching for Francine in late September after she was noticeably missing from the Lowe's store.

Watch: Search for Richmond's 'very special' Lowe's cat Francine goes viral after accidental truck ride

Search for Richmond's 'very special' Lowe's cat Francine goes viral: 'She means a lot'

It was learned that Francine wandered onto a delivery truck and ended up in North Carolina.

Francine was found over the weekend. By Monday, Lowe's announced she was back in Richmond.

Welcome back, Francine! Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to spread the word!

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone