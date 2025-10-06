Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Francine returns! Beloved Lowe's cat back in Richmond after accidental truck ride out of state

RICHMOND, Va. — Beloved Lowe's cat Francine is back in Richmond after a week-long search.

Richmond Animal Care and Control gave the exciting update Monday morning.

Francine went missing in late September after she apparently wandered onto a delivery truck and ended up in North Carolina.

Volunteers mobilized almost immediately to search for Francine, who has called a Richmond Lowe's home for eight years.

A news release from Lowe's corporate office said that thermal drones were brought in to scan the area near the company's distribution center in Garysburg.

The news release says Francine was found on Sunday by employee Wayne Schneider after being spotted on camera Saturday night.

“I can’t describe the feeling when we realized it was her,” said Mike Sida, Lowe’s store manager. “We all just lit up.”

“She looked at us, and gave this big meow like, ‘What took you so long?’" Schneider said.

Now, Francine is back to greeting customers and exploring the aisles of the West Broad Street Lowe's store.

"Lowe’s would like to express sincere thanks to the following community partners who helped find Francine: Northampton County Animal Shelter, Thermal Bird, Richmond SPCA, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), SOS Cats RVA and Best Friends."

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to spread the word!

