Richmond SPCA waives adoption fees for all cats and kittens after announcement of Francine's return

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA is celebrating Francine's return to the West Broad Street Lowe's by waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens.

According to the SPCA's website, feline fees are waived on both Monday and Tuesday.

Francine, the beloved Lowe's cat, returned to the Richmond area Monday after she apparently wandered onto a delivery truck and ended up in North Carolina.

The adoption center is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday and noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

