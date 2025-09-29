Volunteers head to North Carolina in search of Francine, beloved missing 'Lowe's cat'

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of volunteers mobilized to North Carolina Monday in search of Francine, the beloved local cat who has called a Richmond Lowe's home for eight years.

Francine, known as the "Lowe's cat" to shoppers at the West Broad Street store, recently disappeared after apparently wandering onto a delivery truck.

Local News Search for Richmond's 'very special' Lowe's cat Francine goes viral Tracy Sears

According to a spokesperson for the Richmond SPCA, a group of volunteers — including two SPCA staff — headed to the regional Lowes distribution center in Garysburg, North Carolina on Monday, where Francine had been driven to. They were told Lowe's will only allow the local animal control agency on the property.

"We have confidence in Northhampton County Animal Control," the spokesperson stated. "Their officer will be setting and providing updates on trapping progress to those who created the 'Where's Francine' account."

The SPCA also said a reward of $2,000 has been offered by SOS Cats RVA, a local Trap, Neuter, and Return organization. Fliers promoting that reward are being circulated at the facility to make employees on the grounds aware and encourage them to be watchful for Francine.

"The local response across Richmond has been incredibly encouraging and inspiring," said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry. "Never underestimate this community or the compassionate people in it. They band together to ensure the best possible outcome for an animal in need."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube