Fox students get green light to move into Clark Springs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fox Elementary School students will have a new, temporary home in just two weeks.

The Richmond School Board voted in a Monday night meeting to move Fox students into Clark Springs Elementary where they'll stay until Fox is rebuilt.

Fox students will relocate to the new school on Monday, May 9, nearly three months after a massive fire destroyed their school on February 11.

Over the past month, the district has invested $800,000 in repairs and upgrades, including electrical work, fresh paint, exterior doors, ceiling tiles, mold removal and a new fire panel.

A recent survey of Fox families shows they're reading for the move after weeks of learning in smaller temporary classrooms at First Baptist Church.

Despite the excitement from parents, a majority of teachers said they need a bit more time before the transition to a new school.

"The time at the church has been extremely stressful. The kids fight, the teachers yell and then they retreat into the hallway where they also cry," one person who spoke at Monday's meeting said.

"Although we fully understand that we're not expected to make our classrooms beginning of the year perfect, there is still a tremendous amount of work to make an elementary classroom functional. We need to box things, label things, move things, unpack things and organize things in a space we've never taught in before. This will be our fourth transition this year," another person who spoke at the meeting said.

The school board voted to give teachers May 2, May 4 and May 6 to pack up their classrooms and move to the new school.